JioBook First Look with Live Images and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

JioBook's specifications include an 11.6-inch HD display with 1366x768 pixels resolution. The laptop is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio is soon going to launch the JioBook for customers in India.
  • The JioBook is currently on display at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.
  • Take a look at the official images of the JioBook and its specifications

Jio

Reliance Jio is soon going to launch the JioBook for customers in India. For now, Jio is showcasing the product and hasn't launched it commercially for consumers in India. There are reports online that suggest the price of the laptop is Rs 19,500. But as per multiple sources, that's not going to be the official price of the gadget once it is launched for consumers. The JioBook is currently on display at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.

Take a look at the official images of the JioBook and its specifications below.

JioBook Official Images

JioBook
1
Jio
2
Jio
3
Jio
4

JioBook Specifications

JioBook's specifications include an 11.6-inch HD display with 1366x768 pixels resolution. The laptop is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. JioBook will run on JioOS and will come with apps like Jio Cloud PC and Microsoft Ad browser. The device also comes with an HD webcam.

The JioBook would come with support for 4G connectivity. It will include a USB-A 3.0 port, HDMI port, USB-A 2.0 port, Wi-Fiac, and Bluetooth 5.0. It packs a 55.1  to 60 AH battery that is expected to last up to eight hours on a single charge. There will also be a dual-speaker setup and dual-integrated mic.

Videos

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

