Airtel Fares Well on CLSA’s ESG Score

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

As part of Bharti's CSR policy, Bharti Foundation is undertaking several programs which are meant to uplift the communities by supporting holistic education programs at multiple levels. Bharti has also aligned with the Paris Climate Accord and has adopted science-based targets for emission reduction. 

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is in the top 20th percentile of CLSA India coverage of over 150 companies across sectors based on the research firm's 2022 ESG scores.
  • CRISIL has assigned 'GVC Level-1' grading, which indicates Bharti’s corporate governance practices and value creation for its stakeholders are at the 'highest' level. 
  • Bharti has targeted to reduce carbon emissions by 50.2% by FY31 and also achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in line with the target set by GSMA under Carbon Action Plan for the telecom industry. 

Follow Us

Airtel

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is in the top 20th percentile of CLSA India coverage of over 150 companies across sectors based on the research firm's 2022 ESG scores. Amongst peers, Bharti fared better in independence, discipline, transparency, social areas and environment. In 2022, Bharti's ESG score was 78.7, which is 11% - 23% higher than the country score and sector average scores.

CRISIL has assigned 'GVC Level-1' grading, which indicates Bharti’s corporate governance practices and value creation for its stakeholders are at the 'highest' level.

As part of Bharti's CSR policy, Bharti Foundation is undertaking several programs which are meant to uplift the communities by supporting holistic education programs at multiple levels. Bharti has also aligned with the Paris Climate Accord and has adopted science-based targets for emission reduction.

Bharti has targeted to reduce carbon emissions by 50.2% by FY31 and also achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in line with the target set by GSMA under Carbon Action Plan for the telecom industry.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
PM Modi Launches 5G in India at IMC 2022. India is now a 5G Nation and joins the list of Global Countries offering 5G Services. Airtel launched 5G Services in 8 Cities today.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments