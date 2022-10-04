Airtel Fares Well on CLSA’s ESG Score

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is in the top 20th percentile of CLSA India coverage of over 150 companies across sectors based on the research firm's 2022 ESG scores. Amongst peers, Bharti fared better in independence, discipline, transparency, social areas and environment. In 2022, Bharti's ESG score was 78.7, which is 11% - 23% higher than the country score and sector average scores.

CRISIL has assigned 'GVC Level-1' grading, which indicates Bharti’s corporate governance practices and value creation for its stakeholders are at the 'highest' level.

As part of Bharti's CSR policy, Bharti Foundation is undertaking several programs which are meant to uplift the communities by supporting holistic education programs at multiple levels. Bharti has also aligned with the Paris Climate Accord and has adopted science-based targets for emission reduction.

Bharti has targeted to reduce carbon emissions by 50.2% by FY31 and also achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in line with the target set by GSMA under Carbon Action Plan for the telecom industry.