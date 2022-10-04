Xiaomi Redmi Pad Announced for India

Redmi Pad comes with a 2K resolution display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and packs a 8000mAh battery. The stereo speakers of the Redmi Pad come with support for Dolby Atmos. The Redmi Pad would run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Features such as floating windows, split screen, and multi-window will be available with this product.

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi Redmi Pad has launched in India. It is an affordable tablet meant for the masses. If you are a student and have basic tasks you need to execute on a tablet, the Redmi Pad could be a considerable choice. Before you make any choice, you should know about the specifications and the price of the product. Let's take a look.

Redmi Pad Specifications in India

Redmi Pad comes with a 2K resolution display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and packs a 8000mAh battery. The stereo speakers of the Redmi Pad come with support for Dolby Atmos. The Redmi Pad would run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Features such as floating windows, split screen, and multi-window will be available with this product. For all the readers and bookworms, the Reading Mode would also be available.

The Redmi Pad comes with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle front camera, specially designed for video calls. The new FocusFrame technology on the front camera can track the person when they join a video call. There's also 3rd party Pen support for this new Redmi Pad.

For giving users the right gaming experience, the Redmi Pad comes with Helio G99 SoC which has great thermal performance and impressive visuals. There's also support for dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3. The Redmi Pad comes with up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot can support storage expansion up to 1TB.

Xiaomi has said that the Redmi Pad would get three years of security updates along with two versions of Android and MIUI updates over a span of three years. Let's take a look at the price of the Redmi Pad.

Redmi Pad Price in India

The Redmi Pad will be available in India in three variants - 3GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB at an introductory price of Rs 12499, Rs 14499, and Rs 19999. The Redmi Pad would go on sale on October 5, 2022, at 12 PM via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and all the retail partners of Xiaomi in India. Bank of Baroda customers can avail of an additional discount of up to 10% exclusively on Mi.com from October 5 to 9, 2022.

