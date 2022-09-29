Redmi Pad Will Launch in India on October 4th

It has been revealed that India will host the Redmi Pad launch on October 4 at noon, where the Xiaomi sub-brand will introduce its first tablet. Apart from showing us the device's back panel and available colours, the announcement tweet does not give us much information about the next offering. With the release of the Xiaomi Pad 5, the Chinese company returned to the Indian tablet market earlier this year. Additionally, the business shared a teaser image on social media that shows the Redmi Pad's appearance.

We already know the Redmi Pad's main features ahead of its unveiling event next week, owing to several leaks and rumours.

Redmi Pad Specifications and Features

The device should have a 10.6-inch display with a 2,000 x 1,200-pixel resolution. The display will have a 400 nit brightness, 10-bit colour, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the back panel, there is a rectangular camera module, and symmetrical bezels surround the screen on all four sides. The pill is estimated to be 445 grams in weight and 7mm thick in terms of dimensions.

Talking about the camera specifications, the 8MP front and back cameras are anticipated for the Redmi Pad. It will include quad speakers with Dolby Audio tuning on the audio front.

The MediaTek Helio G99 processor is said to be the Redmi Pad's power source. Up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage are included. According to reports, the tablet would be powered by an 8,000mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging. It will function out of the box on MIUI Pad 13, which is based on Android 12.

On October 4th, Xiaomi will have a global launch event where the Xiaomi 12T series, Redmi Pad, and Redmi Buds 4 Pro are anticipated to be unveiled. The Redmi Pad was introduced earlier in India then it was everywhere in the world. The Redmi Pad tablet is anticipated to cost less than Rs 20,000 in the nation, placing it below the Xiaomi Pad 5.