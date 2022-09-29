OnePlus New LED TV Will Launch Soon in India

Numerous TVs have been released by OnePlus in both the Indian and international markets. The company's televisions have won over many customers with their excellent picture quality and reasonable prices. The Chinese business introduced the 50 Y1S Pro Budget Smart TV with a 4K screen, MEMC, and ALLM back in July. According to a tipster, OnePlus is getting ready to introduce a new 55-inch LED TV in India.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus will soon release a new 55-inch LED TV in India. According to Sharma, the company might offer television in a variety of screen sizes. He didn't share any information on the next TV's specs, although we may anticipate that it would have a 4K screen, MEMC, and Dolby Audio. The TV's precise launch date is not yet known. We anticipate learning more information about it very shortly. Let's look at the features of the freshly released OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro in the meantime.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro Specifications

A 50-inch 4K UHD screen is included with the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. It supports the HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats and incorporates a Gamma Engine for real-time image quality improvement. The TV has a high-end, fashionable bezel-less design. It boasts two full-range speakers with a combined audio output of 24W, two full-range speakers for an immersive listening experience, and Dolby Audio compatibility.

It has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, ethernet, 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 2.0, optical, and Bluetooth 5.0 for communication. The TV's operating system is Android TV 10. Furthermore, the OnePlus' OxygenPlay 2.0 user interface is accessible. Aside from 8GB of storage, the OnePlus TV comes with 2GB of RAM. Alexa, Chromecast, and Google Assistant are all supported.

Heavy Discounts on OnePlus Products

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available for a discount of Rs 10,000 with an exchange bonus. From Rs 66,999, the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G would come down to Rs 55,999 (including the bank discount). Users would also be able to get the OnePlus Buds Pro for Rs 5,999 only. OnePlus TV OnePlus TV 32|40|43 Y1 would start at Rs 9,499 (including a bank discount) only instead of Rs 18,999. Users will be able to save Rs 1500 extra with the RedCoins.