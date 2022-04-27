OnePlus 10 Pro New Update is Here – Optimised Fingerprint Scanner, Front Camera, Battery Life and More

The popular smartphone manufacturer OnePlus introduced its OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone last month in India as well as in global markets. Soon after the launch, the company rolled out its first update for the device which was firmware version A.11. Now, in a new development, OnePlus has started rolling out another update for the smartphone. The new update is being rolled out in India and North America as of now and carries the firmware version A.13. Let’s find out more.

New Updates for OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus made the announcement of the rollout of the update via the OnePlus Community forum. The new update brings changes related to several camera systems and network optimisations of the OnePlus 10 Pro. For Indian users, the update is being rolled out as firmware version NE2211_11. A.13. On the other hand, users in North America are receiving the firmware update with version NE2215_11. A.13.

The company claims that it has optimised the fingerprint algorithm which will now result in a much higher success rate of fingerprint unlocking. Another aspect that has been improved is the power consumption and with the new update, users will experience an enhanced battery life on their OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones. The audio processing has also been optimised for better communication quality.

Apart from these, the company has fixed an issue with the new update where there were instances of the OnePlus 10 Pro not turning on automatically at a set time. For the camera part, the brand has worked on the front shooter and has optimised the quality of taking photos from the front camera. The network stability on the device has also been improved and the update brings an overall enhancement in the system stability of the smartphone as well.

OnePlus has already started rolling out the update and users will be receiving it gradually, however, it might take a while for some users to receive the update on their OnePlus 10 Pro handsets. The detailed changelog can be found on the company’s official website as well.