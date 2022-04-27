iQOO Z6 4G Design and Major Specs Confirmed Via Amazon Listing, Just Before the Launch

Reported by Anupam Sharma



  On the front, iQOO Z6 4G has a waterdrop notch display.
  iQOO Z6 4G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chipset.
  iQOO Z6 4G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge technology.

iQOO Z6 4G

iQOO is all set to launch its iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone today alongside which it will also introduce the iQOO Z6 4G handset. The popular smartphone maker launched its unveiled its iQOO Z6 5G smartphone last month and will now be releasing the 4G variant. Just hours before the launch, the landing page for the iQOO Z6 4G smartphone has gone live on Amazon revealing the design details of the device along with some key specifications. Let’s take a look.

iQOO Z6 4G Design

The listing shows that iQOO Z6 4G has two camera rings placed in a rectangular camera module at the back. The camera module is placed in the top left corner. On the front, iQOO Z6 4G has a waterdrop notch display. Volume rockers and the power button has been placed on the right spine of the device. The smartphone will be available in black and blue colour options.

iQOO Z6 4G Specifications

The listing confirms that iQOO Z6 will arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2400pixels and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. This display size is actually a bit smaller than the 5G variant. iQOO Z6 4G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset.

It further reveals that the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge technology. iQOO Z6 4G features up to 8GB of RAM which can be further expanded up to 4GB virtually. The listing confirms a 50MP primary lens at the back.

Previous rumours have suggested that iQOO Z6 4G is most likely going to feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens along with a 2MP macro lens, although it is now known that it will be a triple camera setup. The front of the device could feature a 16MP selfie camera. iQOO Z6 5G was launched with a triple-camera setup at the back headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP bokeh camera.

iQOO Z6 4G could operate on Android 12 with the FunTouch OS 12 on top and might be sold for a price tag of somewhere around Rs 15,000.







Expert Opinion

