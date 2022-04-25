Moto G52 Launched in India With Snapdragon 680 SoC for Rs 14,499

The last week of April has got some pretty exciting smartphone launches geared up for India. Earlier today, Realme launched the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, a budget 4G smartphone in the country. At the same time, Motorola has announced its budget 4G device with slightly better specifications and a slightly higher price. Moto G52 had already launched in the international market and is only coming to India right now. Let’s take a look at what this device brings to the table for the users.

Moto G52 Specifications in India

Moto G52 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It can further support a touch-sampling rate of 360Hz. The device will boot on Android 12 out of the box and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB o internal storage.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP third sensor. Note that the ultra-wide-angle sensor also acts as the depth sensor for the device. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

The internal storage of the smartphone can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. There’s a Type-C port for charging and data transfer and a 3.5mm audio jack for supporting wired earphones. Let’s take a look at the price of the smartphone.

Moto G52 Price in India

The Moto G52 has been launched in two different variants in India. It is worth noting that last year, the Moto G51 launched in a single 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 14,999. But this time, Moto G52 will be available in two memory variants — a) 4GB+64GB for Rs 14,499 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 16,499. There’s also a Rs 1,000 instant discount if the user is purchasing the smartphone via an HDFC Bank card.

The Moto G52 will go on the first sale via Flipkart on April 27, 2022. It will be available in two colours, namely — Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey.