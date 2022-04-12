Oppo F21 Pro Series Launched in India with Qualcomm Chipsets, Triple Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched its Oppo F21 Pro Series smartphones in India. Oppo F21 Pro series consists of Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G handsets. The devices have been launched with multiple exciting features such as triple rear cameras, Qualcomm chipsets and more. One of the highlights of both smartphones is the selfie camera which is backed by Sony’s IMX709 RGBW selfie sensor that is 60% more sensitive to light allowing users to get crisp, clear and well-exposed photographs. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the newly launched Oppo F21 Pro Series.

Oppo F21 Pro Series Specifications

Both Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G come with the same sized 6.43-inch display, however, the 5G version comes with a Full HD+ AMOLED display that only offers a 60Hz refresh rate whereas the 4G variant offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The OPPO F21 Pro drives smartphone performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, while the OPPO F21 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile SoC.

The processor on the devices is coupled with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM that can be increased by an additional 5GB via OPPO’s proprietary RAM Expansion technology to run multiple memory-heavy apps with zero lag. Both the devices in the F21 Pro Series come with a 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC that fully charges the devices in 63 minutes; a 5 minutes charge is sufficient to make three hours of calls or for 100 minutes of movie watching.

Talking about the camera specifications, both the models come with a triple rear camera setup. Oppo F21 Pro features a 64MP Main Camera along with a 2MP Micro Lens and a 2MP Depth Camera. On the other hand, the 5G model comes with a 64MP High-Res Main Camera with a 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera.

Oppo F21 Pro Series Price and Availability

Oppo F21 Pro handset has been launched in India with a price tag of 22,999 and will be available from 15th April onwards. The F21 Pro model will be available in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black colour options. On the other hand, Oppo F21 Pro 5G comes with a price tag of Rs 26,999 and will go on sale from 21st April across online and mainline retailers. The handset will be available in Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black colour options.