OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Arrives With Dimensity 900, Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Refresh Rate and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has finally launched the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in India as well as worldwide. The company has launched the device via a virtual double feature event where the brand also launched OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge. There have been multiple reports regarding the specification details of the device in the past few weeks and most of them fall in place with the actual specs as well. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been launched as a mid-range smartphone with some really impressive specs. Let’s find out more.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications

The brand has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display which offers a 90Hz refresh rate providing smooth viewing and gaming experience. The display has a resolution of 1080x2400pixels and also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for an added layer of protection.

The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood replacing the Qualcomm chipset from its predecessor model. The processor is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card up to 1TB. The smartphone operates on Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11.3.

As far as the camera module of the smartphone is considered, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens with EIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie camera with EIS support as well.

The handset is backed by a 4500mAh battery and comes with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The device also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C charging port. The brand has kept the design of the phone very slim as it measures only 7.8mm in thickness. Moreover, OnePlus has confirmed that the latest smartphone will receive two Android updates and three years of security updates.

Price Details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been launched in India with two storage options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is exclusive to India and is priced at Rs 23,999. The higher 8GB + 128GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999. The company has launched the latest addition to the Nord series in two colour options – Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue. The device will go on sale starting from February 22 via e-commerce platforms and the official website of OnePlus.