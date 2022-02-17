Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy F23 5G Listed on Official Website, Launch Impending

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the new Galaxy M and Galaxy F series of smartphones. There have been several reports regarding the devices and the smartphones are also being spotted at multiple certification sites as the launch nears. Now according to a new report, two of the upcoming devices – Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy F23 5G have been listed on Samsung’s official website hinting towards an imminent launch.

The report comes in from MySmartPrice according to which Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been apparently listed on Samsung Germany’s official website. The device has been listed on the website with the model number SM-M336B. Further, the report also states that Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has also been listed on the company’s Indian website with the model number SM-E236B. It is to be noted that Galaxy F23 is expected to be launched as Samsung Galaxy M23 5G in some regions. However, the company is yet to officially announce the launch date of these smartphones.

Specification Details for Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was spotted on Geekbench last month with the same model number SM-M336BU which is almost identical to the model number listed on the company’s website. The listing suggested that the device is powered by an Exynos 1200 chipset. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to feature Android 12-based One UI 4.0 skin out-of-the-box with 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the camera module of the device is said to feature a quadruple rear camera setup. The primary camera of the device could be a 64MP sensor while the details of the other three cameras are still not known.

As far as Galaxy M23 5G is considered, rumours suggest that the handset could be rebranded as Galaxy A23 5G as it is common for Samsung to rebrand its M series devices into A series smartphones. If the rumours are true and the device is launched as Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, then it is expected that the device could feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, Android 12, Bluetooth 5.0, and an OIS-enabled 50MP primary camera.