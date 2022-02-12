OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Officially Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 900 Chipset

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer just a few days officially confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in India on February 17 via its Indian website. However, the brand didn’t reveal any of the specification details on the device except for the charging technology. Now in a new development, OnePlus, on Friday, has announced that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The device is all set to become the latest addition to the Nord series smartphones offered by the company.

OnePlus took on its Twitter handle to officially confirm that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will arrive with a MediaTek chipset which will be MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. This falls in line with the previous rumours around the device which suggested the same chipset as well. In addition to this, known tipster, Ishan Agarwal has shared an image that is supposed to be the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The device is expected to arrive in the Bahamas Blue and Grey Mirror colour options. He also went on to state some of the specifications of the smartphone.

Specifications for OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The listing of the device on the company’s official website has confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will arrive with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology which is capable of charging up to one day’s power in just 15 minutes. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also visible on the handset. A listing of the device at TUV certification recently also revealed that the device could be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery backup.

The smartphone was also spotted at Geekbench last week, according to which, the Nord CE 2 5G will arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset which will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. The processor has now been officially confirmed. It was expected that the handset could operate on Android 12 OS, however, the Geekbench listing suggests otherwise, as the model was spotted running on Android 11 OS. It is also possible that the brand may feature the in-house OxygenOS 12 on the smartphone.

Earlier reports have provided other specification details of the device as well. It is speculated that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come with a punch-hole screen of 6.43 inches. The device will be equipped with an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There have been reports, which suggest that the device might be available in 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256Gb internal storage combination options.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G might come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP selfie shooter.