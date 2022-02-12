WhatsApp Starts Releasing Video and Voice Calls to Web and Desktop Users

WhatsApp’s voice and video feature for desktop and web users will soon be available to all. According to a recent screenshot shared by the noted tipster Mukul Sharma, WhatsApp seems to have released the feature to a few users already.

WhatsApp revealed its plan to add video and voice calls to its web and desktop users in October 2020. Since then, the feature has been one of the most awaited ones. Beta testers already received the feature, and it seems like some non-beta testers too have started receiving the provision.

In the screenshot shared by the tipster Mukul Sharma, an icon for video and voice calls is seen next to the search icon on the top of the chat window. The screenshot seems to be from the browser version and not the WhatsApp web application.

Considering that the number of people sending voice notes and the preference for video calls have increased, this is a much-needed release from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Brings a New Interface for WhatsApp Voice Group Calls

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also started rolling out a new interface for voice calls. The new interface was spotted on the Android beta app. Many beta testers have already received the update, and it seems like more testers will start receiving the feature.

According to WABetaInfo, the release for Android 2.22.5.4., WhatApp is revamping the interface for the voice calls, especially for the voice group call. A screenshot shared shows the new interface of bringing voice waveforms for all participants during the call. The feature is not yet seen for iOS beta testers and may be expected soon.

WABetaInfo also spotted the ability to use wallpaper for voice calls, but it does not come with customization at the moment. The site hints at the feature’s availability for more testers in the upcoming week.

We also saw the global voice note player roll out last week for WhatsApp Desktop beta users. The feature will allow users to listen to voice notes when switching to a different chat. When you switch to another chat, the note continues to play with a new audio bar shows up at the bottom of your chat list. The audio bar helps the user control the voice note by using the playback button, and the progress bar will show when the voice notes end.

Overall, it is interesting to see that WhatsApp is on a release spree on its voice features, and the actual wait is to get them for all users.