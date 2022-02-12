BSNL Prepaid Plan With 100GB Data for 60 Days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), just like the private operators, offer consumers a prepaid plan that ships with 100GB of lump-sum data for 60 days validity. The state-run telco offers this plan for Rs 447, and it bundles a popular over-the-top (OTT) subscription of Eros Now Entertainment along with BSNL Tunes. This is not just a data voucher as it bundles 100 SMS/day along with unlimited voice calling for the users.

Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data; the internet speed will drop to 80 Kbps. The best thing about this plan is that users don’t need to worry about a daily FUP limit. With this plan, they can use the 100GB data in a lump-sum manner.

With this plan, basically, one 1GB of data costs Rs 4.47, which is quite cheap. Further, 100GB of data for 60 days is a good deal for Indian users any day. The only thing is BSNL users don’t get 4G networks across the country. But this won’t be for long as the state-run telco is in the process to rollout 4G in India.

BSNL Rs 247 Plan Makes for a Great Option Too

If you want a slightly more affordable plan like the Rs 447 option, you can go for the Rs 247 plan from BSNL. With this plan, the benefits reduce in half. The Rs 247 plan comes with 50GB of lump-sum data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The validity of this plan is 30 days. This plan also bundles a free Eros Now Entertainment subscription along with BSNL Tunes.

These are two of the best lump-sum data plans in the industry at the moment. With the backing of 4G networks, the value of these plans would increase multifold. Even the private operators offer such plans, but they are obviously more expensive than the ones mentioned above. There are more affordable prepaid plans from BSNL available that you can check out from the telco’s website and mobile app.