Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With 3GB FUP Data for November

India’s one of the leading service providers, Bharti Airtel, has constantly been coming up with plans for their customers that are in their interests. The company even closed the gaps with Reliance Jio according to the latest TRAI reports in terms of providing 4G data speed. Bharti Airtel significantly improved its download and upload speed in October 2021. Though the telecom company provides various exciting offers and plans for its customers, in this article, we will focus on its 3GB a day data plans.

3GB Plans from Bharti Airtel

The cheapest unlimited plan from Airtel that offers 3GB daily data comes for Rs 398. It carries a validity of 28 days only and comes with the benefit of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Customers also get access to a free trial of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar Mobile along with Apollo 24/7 Circle along with four additional subscriptions, including Wynk Music.

The second plan from Airtel that comes with 3GB daily data is Rs 499. Even this plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The difference between this plan and the Rs 398 plan is the added benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. Users also get a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video and five more apps. There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included with this plan as well.

Then lastly, the Rs 558 plan from Airtel offers 3GB daily data with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan comes with a longer validity of 56 days. Users get additional offers such as the free trial of the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition and Wynk Music, along with a few other applications.

Unfortunately, there is no plan from Airtel that offers 3GB daily data and comes with the validity of 84 days like the one from Jio (Rs 999 plan). This is a huge let-down as potential customers are looking for heavy data plans with better validity. For such users, Reliance Jio fits the bill with its Rs 999 prepaid recharge. Dedicated customers of the service will be expecting a plan with improved validity and additional offers from the service provider in the near future.