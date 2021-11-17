Netflix Brings in New Way to Discover Top Content

One of the advantages of getting a Netflix subscription is that it has arguably the biggest content library in the world. But that is sort of its disadvantage as well because it gets overwhelming for a person to decide what he/she wants to watch all the time. Over the last few years, Netflix has tried its own different methods of solving this issue for the users. But it still persists and is one of the reasons why people avoid even opening its application in the first place.

However, the over-the-top (OTT) giant has figured out a new way to help users discover top content on its platform. Netflix has launched a new website - https://top10.netflix.com/tv-non-english/2021-11-14.html.

Netflix New Website to Filter Top Content

Netflix will be filtering top content ten content for a given week on this website. Users can even go and check out the date for historical dates. Netflix has segregated the top 10 category into four parts which comprise of 10 English and Top 10 Non English titles across TV and Movies category.

In fact, the OTT giant will show the name of the countries under a particular TV show or movie is performing at the top. This is a great for users to understand what the users in other countries are watching and try out their taste of content. Most of all, this will help the users in gathering what are the top shows at a particular time so that they can watch content without having the need to research it first.

In India Netflix sells multiple subscriptions. The mobile plan costs Rs 199 per month and it offers SD quality content followed by the base plan which costs Rs 499 per month, standard plan that costs Rs 649 per month, and the Premium plan that costs Rs 799 per month. The top plan can support content in 4K HDR resolution.