BSNL Plans You Can Recharge for Your Parents

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the oldest telecom service providers (TSPs) in the market currently. While it is not the largest operator in terms of the number of subscribers or the market share, there are a lot of people who still rely on the state-run telco’s networks for communicating with their loved ones. A lot of old people especially love to have the BSNL branded SIM cards in their smartphones, and they don’t care a lot about 2G, 3G, or 4G. Here are a few BSNL plans that you can recharge with for your parents.

BSNL Plans Apt for Parents

BSNL offers a ton of prepaid plans for both 3G and 4G services. It is generally a good idea to recharge with a long-term plan if you are doing it for your loved ones because that saves you a lot of time in the future as the need for recharging, again and again, is not there. But then there are some people who like to keep recharging with pocket-friendly plans. Worry not, as BSNL has both short-term and long-term prepaid plans.

For the short-term, users can opt for the Rs 97 and Rs 99 vouchers, while for the long-term, PV_999 and PV_1499 are good options.

You get 18 days and 22 days of service with the Rs 97 and Rs 99 vouchers. The Rs 97 voucher offers 2GB of daily data with unlimited voice calling, and the Rs 99 voucher offers unlimited voice calling + PRBT. There are no other benefits offered with this plan.

The PV_999 comes with 240 days of validity, offering unlimited voice calling and BSNL Tunes for two months and the PV_1499 comes with a validity of 365 days, offering unlimited voice calling, 24GB of data, and 100 SMS/day.

There are more options you can choose from; these are just some of the best ones.