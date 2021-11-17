Airtel Plans for SMS Services Starts at Rs 129

If you are an Airtel user on a base prepaid plan of Rs 79, then you might be wondering why you can’t send SMSes anymore. The thing is, Airtel doesn’t offer SMS benefits with its base prepaid plan anymore. There are multiple Airtel plans for SMS services, but they start at Rs 129. The Rs 79 plan doesn’t offer users any SMS benefits. In fact, there aren’t even any dedicated SMS vouchers that you can recharge with on top of your base Rs 79 plan to get SMS benefits.

Here’s a look at the prepaid plans you can use for sending SMS from Airtel.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With SMS Benefits

Bharti Airtel offers users a Rs 129 unlimited data prepaid plan. With the Rs 129 plan, the telco offers 24 days of service validity along with 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. There are additional benefits of Airtel Thanks which include a free one month trial to the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music for free. After the consumption of 300 SMSes, customers will be charged Rs 1 per SMS for local SMSes and Rs 1.5 per SMS for STD.

Further, any data consumed after the initial 1GB will cost users 50 paise per MB of data. All of the unlimited data plans that cost beyond Rs 129 from the telco come with SMS benefits. So if you are thinking of porting out but are using the Rs 79 prepaid plan, you won’t be able to do that.

You will have to recharge with the Rs 129 prepaid plan at least if you want the SMS benefits from Bharti Airtel. Other telcos including Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have done the same as well. There are plenty of prepaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel that can be good for regular data consumption and some plans even come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits.