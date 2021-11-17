Hathway, Excitel 300 Mbps Broadband Plans Compared

Both Hathway and Excitel are recognised internet service providers (ISP) in India. While neither of them has a PAN-India presence, both companies service in multiple cities and states of the country. Excitel has been expanding operations very aggressively to bring connectivity to every user present in the country without burning their pockets. Hathway though has a clear priority on which circles it wants to provide fiber services in and which circles are apt for slow speed services. Today, we take a look at the 300 Mbps broadband plans from Hathway and Excitel to determine which one is a better buy for you.

Hathway 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

Hathway offers a 300 Mbps broadband plan to users living in Mumbai. The company offers its 300 Mbps plan in three validity configurations - a) 3 months for Rs 3,750; b) 6 months for Rs 7,500; and c) 12 months for Rs 15,000.

Users get unlimited data with the plan. But it is not truly unlimited as there’s a fair usage policy (FUP) applicable on the monthly data consumption. Post FUP data consumption, the internet speed will reduce to 6 Mbps for the users.

Excitel 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

Excitel offers its 300 Mbps broadband plan with multiple validity configurations. Customers can get it for one, three, four, six, nine and twelve months. The monthly cost of the plan is Rs 899 which is very affordable and reduces to Rs 499 per month effectively when the users purchase it for 12 months.

The company offers truly unlimited data to the users without any FUP restrictions. Further, there are over-the-top (OTT) benefits included as well. When the users purchase this plan for a minimum of three months, Excite offers OTT subscriptions to four major platforms including ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Eros Now, and ShemarooMe.

It is clearly visible that Excitel’s plan is much more affordable than Hathway’s offering. Not only that, but Excitel is offering OTT benefits which Hathway doesn’t.