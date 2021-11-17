Apple iPhone 13 Sales Estimated to Surpass 80 Million Units in Q1 2022

The iPhone 13 is becoming a success for the Cupertino tech giant despite the existing supply chain issues. Customers are buying the latest iPhones though there are mixed reviews suggesting that it is not a major upgrade as compared to its predecessor - the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 is likely expected to sell over 80 million units in Apple’s first fiscal quarter of 2022. Notably, this expected sales figure is not too ambitious for the company amidst the component supply issue that has hampered the timely delivery of its devices.

Apple iPhone 13 Sales Prediction

As per Daniel Ives, a Wedbush analyst in a note to investors spotted by AppleInsider, the company is all set to sell nearly 40 million iPhone 13 units between Black Friday and Christmas. While some analysts claim that the delivery estimates could be moderating, the Cupertino tech giant has not struck a balance between supply and demand. It is believed to pick up the pace in the iPhone shipments this holiday season.

In China, the company is expected to sell 15 million units of its iPhones as people want to upgrade to the latest offering. This is said to be a good sign for Apple in China in the next year at a time when the iPhone 13 stocks are underwhelming right now.

Furthermore, the analyst noted that the delivery times of the high-end models in the series - the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max are said to extend as there is an increase in the demand by 15% than the capacity of Apple right now. This goes in line with the prediction by JP Morgan, which outlined the current situation of the iPhone 13 deliveries in the UK, US, China, and Germany. However, it noted that the delivery estimates are slowing down gradually for the iPhone 13 mini and standard models in the US.

Besides iPhones, Ives also noted that the company is expected to sell nearly 100 million units of AirPods in the holiday quarter. The AirPods were refreshed after a couple of years with the third-generation model but it lacked the active noise cancellation ability. However, the solid performance of the product might help in the increased sales.