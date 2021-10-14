Apple AirPods 3 Might Look Just Like the AirPods Pro

Apple has announced that it will be holding a new ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18, 2021. The event is largely expected to bring the new MacBook Pro laptops with the M1X processor. However, the event might bring a few more products for Apple fans. There are speculations that Apple will also come out with the new AirPods 3 during the same event. According to some reports and rumours out there, the AirPods 3 are expected to look just like the Apple AirPods Pro. However, the features of the two audio products won’t be the same.

Apple AirPods 3, All We Know

For a long-time now, Apple hasn’t launched a truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphone. The timing looks perfect and during the event, the Cupertino tech giant may go ahead with launch the AirPods 3.

According to a report from 52audio, the AirPods 3 are expected to look a lot like the AirPods Pro. In a picture shared by the publication, the AirPods 3 are expected to come with a shorter stem, the speaker placement and the outer design very much looks like the AirPods Pro. Even the case is not much different.

However, there’s one big difference between the AirPods Pro and the AirPods 3 that is clearly visible on the image shared by the publication. The AirPods 3 doesn’t have a silicone ear tip. Instead, the whole body is made of plastic and this is something that a lot of users don’t want from their earphones today. Hopefully, Apple has this in mind and the actual product that might be revealed on October 18 comes with a silicone ear tip.

The AirPods 3 might lack the support of the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. This might only be reserved for the Pro series TWS earphones from Apple. The company is also expected to be coming out with the AirPods Pro 2 soon.