Apple Expected to Launch Second Generation AirPods Pro and iPhone SE 2021 in April

Apple is expected to launch the second-generation AirPods Pro and new iPhone SE in April 2021. The new iPhone SE 2021 is expected to come with A14 Bionic chipset seen on the iPhone 12 series and is further expected to support 5G connectivity. However, just like the iPhone SE 2020 which had an under-clocked A13 chipset, this year’s iPhone SE might also feature an under-clocked version of A14 SoC. The Cupertino tech giant is also expected to launch the new AirPods Pro in a different sized charging case — more details on the story ahead.

Apple New AirPods Pro and iPhone SE 2021

As per a report from MacOtakara (via MacRumours), Apple will launch the aforementioned products in April this year. The AirPods Pro will arrive with a different sized charging case with 21mm thickness, 54mm width, and 46mm height. It is worthy to note that the current AirPods Pro have a charging case which comes with 60.6mm width and 45.2mm height.

So notably, the charging case would get a little more height and would also become slimmer. There is no other information available about either of these devices at the moment. Since Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, all the above information remain speculated in nature.

According to the rumours surfacing online, Apple might take out the stem from the second-generation AirPods Pro, making them look much more like the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Following this, the rumours about the upcoming iPhone SE suggest that the device will be launched in two different variants.

The 3rd generation iPhone SE is expected to have a ‘plus’ variant as well. Thus there might be two different sizes of the iPhone SE 2021: 5.5-inch and 16-inch. Again, these are just rumours, and nothing’s confirmed yet.

Apple Might Launch New MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch Models With M1X Processor in Summer

Apple is expected to launch two new MacBook Pro models of 14-inch and 16-inch later this summer. The new laptops are expected to feature the in-house M1X silicon processor. As per a report from TechRadar, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1X chipset might be thinner than the current 16-inch MacBook Pro solely because of the efficiency of the silicon processor.

The M1X processors are expected to be even more powerful than the M1 processors. If this is true, this would again be a revolution in the personal computers (PC) market. No confirmed dates have arrived for the launch of these laptops yet.