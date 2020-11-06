Apple MacBooks With In-House Silicon Chipsets Might Not Arrive Until Q2, 2021

Apple’s most anticipated product after iPhones is Macs. In the WWDC 2020 event held on June, Apple announced about the new Macs which will ship with the in-house silicon chipsets instead of the Intel ones. The announcement surely got the Mac fans excited about the release of a new Mac which won’t just be more powerful but might also be cheaper because of the in-house production of CPUs. But the new Macs with the silicon chipsets might not arrive at the market until Q2, 2021. More on the story ahead.

Apple Has Ordered 25 Lakh MacBooks With New Silicon Chipsets

As per a report from Nikkei Asia, Apple has ordered its suppliers to produce 25 lakh (2.5 million) new MacBook laptops with silicon chipsets by early 2021. When compared, the 25 lakh laptops is equivalent to 20% of the number of MacBooks Apple shipped in the year 2019.

Much recently Apple also announced a new event, ‘One More Thing’. The event is scheduled to take place on November 10, 2020. While Apple didn’t give any clue about what the event will uncover, many assumed that it would be for the new Macs. There is no denying that it still could be about the new Macs, but one thing that could be certain is that Apple won’t be shipping the silicon chipset Macs anytime soon.

Apple might also announce the new macOS Big Sur on the launch event alongside the new Macs. The Cupertino tech giant is looking to rapidly cut down on the new MacBooks with Intel processors. Apple’s new CPUs for the MacBooks are being designed in-house but are manufactured by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TMSC).

Adding to this, starting October, Apple has also asked its suppliers to produce 2 crore units of iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 until the year-end. Also, as per the same report from Nikkei Asia, the production of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be stopped by the company. The reason behind this move by Apple is that the two models would affect the sale of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max directly.