Apple to Launch 3 New ARM-Based MacBooks on November 10

Cupertino giant Apple just announced a new event for November 10. The event invite highlights ‘One More Thing,’ hinting at a major product unveiling. Earlier this year at the WWDC 2020 virtual event, Apple announced that it would launch ARM-based MacBooks by the end of this year. In line with the schedule, the company has now sent out media invites for the same and the November 10 event could be the last one for this year from Apple. A new Bloomberg report highlights Apple will launch three new MacBooks next week with its in-house Silicon processors. Apple has been using Intel processors on its laptops for nearly 15 years now and the partnership seems to be finally ending.

13-inch MacBook Air & Pro Models to Launch Alongside 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple is going to launch two new 13-inch MacBook models- the popular 13-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The 13-inch models are said to be manufactured by Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.). In contrast, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is said to be manufactured Quanta Computer Inc. All the three models are already in production.

Apple might show the 13-inch MacBooks next week alongside just unveiling the 16-inch MacBook Pro. As for the availability, the 13-inch models could retail by the end of November, but the 16-inch MacBook Pro will likely be available for purchase in early 2021. Besides the new ARM-based chips, the upcoming MacBook models will not feature any major changes. Apple is said to retain the same design as 2020 MacBooks.

The switch to ARM-based Macs will allow Apple to create a more streamlined ecosystem. The much-awaited macOS Big Sur could also be announced at the same November 10 event for existing MacBooks and also for the upcoming models.

As for other details, the same Bloomberg report adds the first ARM-based Mac processors will be based on the A14 chip which we already saw on the entire iPhone 12 series and the iPad Air. It will be interesting to see how these ARM-based MacBooks perform.