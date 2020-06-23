macOS Big Sur Announced at WWDC 2020: Major Improvements Over Catalina

Apple’s one of the most successful products is its range of Macs. Every year it announces a new macOS version for the Mac devices and its last launch was macOS Catalina back in 2019. It came with minor improvements over the macOS Mojave. But the macOS Big Sur is going to bring some major improvements to the function of Macs. Its version will be denoted as v11.0. it is worthy to note that it will be a huge jump for Apple from v10.6 to directly v11.0. Big Sur is going to be compatible with apps to run on Apple’s own ARM-based Silicon chipsets.

One Of The Biggest Updates of the Decade

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Apple, said, “macOS Big Sur is a major update that advances the legendary combination of the power of UNIX with the ease of use of the Mac, and delivers our biggest update to design in more than a decade. With its modern and clean look, huge improvements to key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps, and new privacy features, we think everyone is going to love the breakthrough experience that macOS Big Sur offers.”

macOS Big Sur will bring a redesigned Safari. Users will be able to see more tabs on the screen. Along with that, to get a preview of the tab, users will just have to hover the mouse on the tab. Messages app is also going to get a major update as well. Users will also see a more stylish dock on their screen.

macOS Big Sur Device Availability and Release Date

Like every time, Mac users will get the update for free. All the compatible devices with the update will be — MacBook (2015 and later models), MacBook Air (2013 and later models), MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later models), Mac mini (2014 and later models), iMac (2014 and later models), iMac Pro (2017 and later models), Mac Pro (2013 and later models).

As for the release date of the new macOS, there is no official confirmation from Apple. But just like every year, it can be assumed that Apple will release its new macOS in the month of September or October later this year.