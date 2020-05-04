MacBook Pro 13-inch Bids Goodbye to the Butterfly Keyboard, Welcomes Magic Keyboard Mechanism



MacBook’s have been one of the most successful products to come from Apple. People have loved the integration of iPhones and MacBooks that Apple has been able to create. Some people don’t want to leave the Apple ecosystem, and one of the biggest reasons is MacBooks. They will help you in completing your work seamlessly. macOS is one of the prominent factors for the success of MacBooks. Its makes everything so simple and easy. Out of all the MacBooks, the MacBook Pro has been the best-selling laptop as it is very much industry standard and can be used for heavy work as well. But the recent MacBook Pro 13-inch didn’t receive the same love as did the other MacBooks and the reason was the Butterfly keyboard mechanism.

Butterfly Keyboard Mechanism Ruins the MacBook Experience

Butterfly keyboard mechanism from Apple has been in the radar because many people are finding it weird to type on with keys getting stuck all the time. That’s why Apple, which introduced the Butterfly Keyboard way back in 2015, has killed it and brought the Magic keyboard into use. Now with the new Magic Keyboard, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is going to start from a price of Rs 1,22,990 and in the US for $1,299. It is selling in the US now.

The New MacBook Pro 13-inch

You would find the new MacBook Pro 13-inch to be running on the 10-generation quad-core Intel processors with Turbo Boost speed of up to 4.1GHz. Apple has claimed that the new MacBook Pro 13-inch will perform 2.8 times better than the previous generations MacBook Pros 13-inch which has a dual-core processor. It will also come with the new Iris graphics which can also run 6K resolution in your MacBook. The regular version of the MacBook Pro 13-inch will come with 16GB of 3733MHz memory. It will have a 256GB SSD with sequential read speeds of up to 3 Gbps. It again features the same Thunderbolt 3, USB-C ports with a headphone jack. Display of the MacBook supports True Tone technology as well.