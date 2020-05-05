Reliance JioFiber Annual Broadband Plans Start at Rs 8,388 With 100 Mbps Speeds

JioFiber offers some of the best benefits to customers who opt for annual prepaid plans. JioFiber offers reliable and fast Internet Speed with complimentary OTT Platform subscription to provide exclusive entertainment to customers. Currently, JioFiber users get six different annual plans which are packed with a variety of benefits. The Annual plan of JioFiber starts from Rs 8,000 and goes till Rs 1,00,000 depending upon the plan. JioFiber has currently teamed up with OTT applications like Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot and JioCinema. Recently Amazon Prime Video is also added to the OTT offering by JioFiber. Here are all the Annual Prepaid Plans offered by JioFiber.

Reliance JioFiber: Bronze Annual Plan

Bronze is the cheapest annual offering by JioFiber. Users who opt for Bronze plan gets speed of 100 Mbps and 200GB+ 50GB per month. Not only this, but users also get OTT subscription of JioSaavan and JioCinema. Users opting for the plan also get free voice calls and home networking benefit. JioFiber Bronze Prepaid Plan is priced at Rs 8,388 without GST, and the validity of the plan is 360 days.

Reliance JioFiber: Silver Prepaid Plan

Silver is the second affordable Annual Prepaid Plan offered by JioFiber. Under the plan, users get a speed of 100 Mbps and 400GB + 200GB per month. Free voice calling and home networking benefits is also included in the Silver Plan. JioFiber Silver prepaid plan is priced at Rs 10,188, excluding GST for 360 days.

Reliance JioFiber: Gold Prepaid Plan

Gold Annual Plan offers different validity to users. Under the plan, users get a speed of 250 Mbps. The plan offers 360 days and 720 days validity for users as per their needs. In both the plan, users get 1000GB + 250GB data per month. Apart from this, they also get TV video calling and gaming worth Rs 1200 per year. As per pricing, Gold Prepaid Plan with 360 days validity is priced at Rs 15,588 excluding GST and 720 days validity is priced at Rs 31,176 excluding GST.

Reliance JioFiber: Diamond Prepaid Plan

JioFiber has designed Diamond Prepaid Plan for users who are looking for high-speed internet with multiple benefits. Diamond Prepaid Plan gives internet speed of 500 Mbps and 2500GB + 250GB data per month. Users also get TV Video calling and gaming service which cost Rs 1200 per year. Free voice calling and OTT benefits are also included in the plan. Diamond Prepaid Plan is priced at Rs 29,988, excluding GST for 360 days.

Reliance JioFiber: Platinum Prepaid Plan

Platinum Prepaid Plan is the premium, annual offering by JioFiber. Users get a massive speed of 1 Gbps and unlimited 5000GB data per month. All the OTT benefits are included in the plan. Users opting for this plan also get security for five devices which cost Rs 999 per year. Apart from this, free voice calling benefits and double data benefits are also included in this offer. Platinum Prepaid Plan is priced at Rs 47,988, excluding GST.

Reliance JioFiber: Titanium Prepaid Plan

Titanium is the highest annual offering by JioFiber. Also, it is the costliest annual plan by JioFiber, which is packed with multiple benefits for customers who are looking for a high-speed uninterrupted network. Titanium plan offers massive speed of 1 Gbps. As of data, users get whopping 10,000 GB of data per month for their work and entertainment purpose. JioFiber also offers 60,000 GB double data offer under the plan. Users get TV video Calling, Gaming services which costs Rs 1,200 per year. Also, Home networking and free voice call benefits are included in the plan. Titanium Prepaid Plan is priced at Rs 1,01,988, excluding GST for 360 days. Though Titanium is the costliest annual plan of JioFiber, it is also packed with a bundle of benefits and services which would give users enhanced browsing experience.

JioFiber customers who are planning to buy annual prepaid plans must note that Extra GBs will be available for six months as introductory benefits. Also, JioFiber will include more OTT Applications in future.