JioFiber Offering 90 Days Plan for Just Rs 1197 with Unlimited Data

Reliance Jio's fiber broadband arm, JioFiber, is offering customers a 90 days plan for just Rs 1197. JioFiber is currently the largest internet service provider (ISP) in India. With JioFiber, customers can get a free Set-Top Box (STB) as well if they are purchasing any plan with OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled. JioFiber is now present almost across every major city and town and is also looking to expand into rural areas. Mostly, people go for monthly prepaid plans from JioFiber. It enables them to shell out less amount of money than when you compare it to paying for a long-term validity plan. But there's a quarterly plan which is only available for Rs 1197 with unlimited data. Let's take a look at that plan right now.

Reliance Jio Rs 1197 Plan from JioFiber, What's Interesting About it?

Reliance Jio's Rs 1197 broadband plan from JioFiber has a validity of 90 days or three months. This is what a quarterly plan is. With this plan, users are promised to get unlimited data. Unlimited data here means 3.3TB of high-speed data each month, after which the speed will drop significantly. The speed offered by the plan is 30 Mbps.

Users will get 30 Mbps of upload as well as download speed. There's also free voice calling bundled with a landline connection. Note that the price of the plan mentioned here doesn't include GST. If you look at it carefully, you are essentially paying Rs 399 per month for three months. There's no major benefit to going for a three months prepaid plan from JioFiber if you are going for the 30 Mbps plan.

But yes, one benefit of this plan would be that you won't have to pay the amount again and again, every month. You can just pay once for three months straight.