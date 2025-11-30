BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

According to data shared by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), BSNL has added more than 2 million wireless users in the last three months (August, September, and October 2025), while Vi has lost more than 3 million wireless users in the same period. 

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has been outperforming VIL for the last three months when it comes to subscribers.
  • Vodafone Idea has a much wider reach and coverage as compared to BSNL.
  • In fact, even when it comes to brand, Vi is superior and much more reputable in front of BSNL.

Follow Us

bsnl beats vi in subscriber growth despite

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has been outperforming Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) for the last three months when it comes to subscribers. Vodafone Idea has a much wider reach and coverage as compared to BSNL. In fact, even when it comes to brand, Vi is superior and much more reputable in front of BSNL. However, the truth is, while BSNL has been adding new users for the last three months, Vodafone Idea has been losing users.




Read More - Reliance Jio Three Plans with JioHotstar

According to data shared by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), BSNL has added more than 2 million wireless users in the last three months (August, September, and October 2025), while Vi has lost more than 3 million wireless users in the same period.

In the same time frame, the market share for Vodafone Idea has fallen from 17.44% to 17.13%. BSNL has seen its market share go up from 41.08% to 41.36%. BSNL has been working on improving its network performance by deploying high-speed 4G sites across India. The state-run telecom major is also eyeing to deploy 5G in the near future. The 5G deployment is likely to start from metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Infra Unit Cuts Issue Size of Bonds: Report

Why is BSNL Adding Users and Vi Losing Them?

There's no one answer that would be wholly the truth to this question. BSNL is likely adding more users as private telcos have hiked tariffs, and BSNL can be a great choice as a secondary SIM to keep services activated at a lower cost. At the same time, BSNL's network services are getting upgraded. So this could be a major reason why BSNL has started adding wireless users. It will be interesting to see for how long exactly this will continue.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

VI never learn,Right now vi betting on 4g nonstop plans,only looking for premium users like Airtel,

Vi Offers Unlimited Data but Struggles to Hold Its Customer…

Faraz :

only agree with last line.

Airtel, BSNL, and Jio Gain Wireless Users in October 2025;…

Ramesh :

What's the benefit of recharging after 165 days when you don't get message or receive call during that period. you…

Airtel, BSNL, and Jio Gain Wireless Users in October 2025;…

Ramesh :

Ohh, This is the reason my Rs 4.37 still in balance and not deducted for extending validity. Atleast you got…

Airtel, BSNL, and Jio Gain Wireless Users in October 2025;…

Hiten :

It's the end for BSNL as now they wont get Rs.60 also for idle numbers and people will recharge once…

Airtel, BSNL, and Jio Gain Wireless Users in October 2025;…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments