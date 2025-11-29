Reliance Jio Three Plans with JioHotstar

Reliance Jio Rs 949 prepaid plan unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. The plan also bundles many benefits for the consumers as part of the special offer. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has three prepaid plans on offer for customers which come with JioHotstar.
  • These three prepaid plans cost Rs 949, Rs 195, and Rs 100.
  • Amongst the three, only the Rs 949 plan comes with service validity.

reliance jio three plans in jiohotstar

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has three prepaid plans on offer for customers which come with JioHotstar. These three prepaid plans cost Rs 949, Rs 195, and Rs 100. Amongst the three, only the Rs 949 plan comes with service validity. The Rs 100 and the Rs 195 plan are data vouchers, and hence do not bundle service validity for the consumers. All the three plans offer customers regular benefits as well as a free subscription of JioHotstar Mobile. None of these plans are new. Let's take a look at their benefits.




Reliance Jio Rs 949 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 949 prepaid plan unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. The plan also bundles many benefits for the consumers as part of the special offer.

These additional benefits are 1% extra gold with JioFinance, JioHome 2 months free trial on a new connection, JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for three months, and JioAICloud storage of 50GB. Then there's Google Gemini Pro plan for 18 months worth Rs 35,100 for users aged 18 and above. The speed reduces to 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data.

Reliance Jio Rs 195 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 195 plan comes with 90 days of validity. This plan offers a total of 15GB of data. Users get JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 90 days. This is just a data voucher. It doesn't come with service validity. For this plan to work, users need an active base plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 100 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 100 plan comes with 5GB of data. This plan comes with 30 days of validity, and it also offers JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 30 days. This pack contains only data benefits, again, and would require an active base plans.

