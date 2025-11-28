Jio Gives Best Download Speeds in Delhi, Airtel Better in Uploads

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), recently conducted a network assessment for the telecom operators in Delhi. The objective of TRAI is to see how the telcos are performing and also to see if they meet the minimum service quality. The four telecom operators in the mix were Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited).









For voice calling and data services, there are separate metrics given by TRAI. This assessment took place in early October 2025. Let's take a look at the results.

Read More - Jio Lowers Price of its Afforadble Laptop

Reliance Jio gave the best average download speed of 249.02 Mbps, while Airtel gave an average download speed of 234 Mbps. For MTNL and Vodafone Idea, the average download speeds were 5.04 Mbps and 23.82 Mbps.

When it came to average upload speed, Airtel's performance was 31.83 Mbps, the best, Reliance Jio was in second with a score 25.98 Mbps. For MTNL and Vodafone Idea, the performance of the telcos was 1.68 Mbps and 11.38 Mbps.

For voice calling, Airtel and Jio almost had a similar call setup success rate. Airtel had a call setup success rate of 99.50% while Jio had it at 99.30%. For MTNL and Vodafone Idea, this was 86.53% and 98.59%, respectively. This was the network's performance in the auto selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G).

Read More - Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India: Price and Specs

TRAI keeps posting these evaluations at regular intervals. What's similar in the trends across these results is that it is either Jio or Airtel that's on the top for most metrics in most areas. In Delhi, even though BSNL operates the mobile network of MTNL from the backend, in the results, it is posted as MTNL's brand. BSNL has launched 4G in Delhi, and is also looking to launch 5G in the near future. With a more modern network infrastructure, the service quality for BSNL users should improve soon.