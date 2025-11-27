Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India: Price and Specs

Nothing Phone 3a Lite, a new smartphone from the London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has finally hit the Indian markets. It was about time the phone came to India. This is a mid-range offering from the company and will be the latest addition to the 3a series. The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. The notable thing about the design is that there's no Glyph Interface anymore. It has been replaced by Glyph Lights now. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the device.









Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is available in two memory variants:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 20,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 22,999

There's a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount with select cards including ICICI Bank and OneCard Bank offers. The phone will be available in three colours - Black, Blue, and White. The device will go on sale via leading retail stores online and offline starting December 5, 2025.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications in India

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion and 2TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The phone has a 6.77-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits of peak brightness, and support for 2160Hz PWM dimming. The phone has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an unspecified third sensor.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite has a 16MP front-camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone supporst Ultra XDR photos, portrai mode, auto tone, night mode, macro mode, and motion capture.

It has support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, and more in the connectivity and sensors department. For security, there's an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast-charging and supports 5W wired reverse charging.