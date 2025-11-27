Realme P4x 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Realme P4x 5G and Watch 5 both will launch in India on December 4, 2025, at 12 PM. These products will go on sale via Flipkart, an e-commerce platform in India.

Highlights

  • Realme P4x 5G, a new smartphone from the company is coming to India soon.
  • This product will be accompanied by a new smartwatch from the company.
  • It will be available on Flipkart for the users, which was confimed by a microsite on Flipkart.

Follow Us

realme p4x 5g india launch date confirmed

Realme P4x 5G, a new smartphone from the company is coming to India soon. This product will be accompanied by a new smartwatch from the company. It will be available on Flipkart for the users, which was confimed by a microsite on Flipkart. The smartwatch that's launching alongside the Realme P4x 5G is Watch 5 from the brand. What's worth noting is that the company has also confirmed that the Realme P4x 5G will feature a MediaTek chipset with a Dimensity 7000 series chip. The phone will also feature a large battery with high-speed charging support. Let's take a look at the details below.




Read More - Jio Lowers Price of its Afforadble Laptop

Realme P4x 5G, Watch 5 India Launch Date

The Realme P4x 5G and Watch 5 both will launch in India on December 4, 2025, at 12 PM. These products will go on sale via Flipkart, an e-commerce platform in India. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC, which has an AnTuTu score of more than 7,80,000 points. The phone will feature a 144Hz refresh rate display too. Further, there will be up to 18GB of dynamic RAM and 256GB of intenal storage.

Read More - iQOO 15 Launched in India: Price and Specs

The phone will come with a 7000mAh Titan Battery with an all-day use. There will further be support for 45W wired fast-charging. The phone will support 90fps gaming for titles such as BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and up to 120fps gameplay on Free Fire. The device will also feature a 5300 sq mm vapour chamber (VC) cooling solution.

There will be a 1.97-inch AMOLED display on the Realme Watch 5. There's a 2D flat glass cover, an aluminium alloy crown, and will feature a square frame. There's a "metallic texture uni-body design". The watch is claimed to offer a 20-day battery life in light mode too.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

Different Bsnl Zone has different process & pricing for MCA. Some Zone provide paid MCA and some provide Free MCA

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

rahul_yadav :

That's good should be implement in All BSNL:ZONES

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Shaji Pappan :

I didn't divert any calls still missed call alert sms is getting by default.

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Shaji Pappan :

In south it's free no need for any activation

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Avtar :

Now jio forcing its retailer to stop rechargeing 299 plan and forcing to do 349 insted otherwise demo/lapu sim closed.

Reliance Jio’s Only 1GB Daily Data Plan Explained in Detail

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments