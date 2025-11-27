Bharti Airtel MD Gopal Vittal Calls for Immediate Shift to ‘Safe Second Account’ Amid Surge in Online Scams

In a strongly worded letter addressed directly to customers, Bharti Airtel MD Gopal Vittal has urged Indians to adopt a safer way of handling digital payments as online scams continue to rise across the country. The letter, which was sent to Airtel subscribers, reflects growing concern within the company’s leadership about the scale and sophistication of digital fraud targeting everyday users.

Vittal notes that digital scams have become a new normal, with fraudsters employing increasingly creative methods from fake parcel delivery alerts and misleading cashback links to impersonation and “digital arrest” threats. He writes that he personally knows innocent victims who have suffered severe financial and emotional damage, making consumer protection a priority for Airtel.









A Candid Warning From the Airtel MD

The tone of the letter is unusually candid for a senior telecom executive. Vittal states that any fraud committed on Airtel’s network affects the company deeply and emphasises that customer safety is not just a responsibility but a core mission.

He explains that the biggest vulnerability today lies in how users handle digital payments. Most people rely on their main bank account for every transaction whether purchasing groceries, ordering food online, or paying for travel. This overexposure, he warns, means that a single mistake can put an entire life’s savings at risk.

Airtel’s AI Safety Systems Already in Place

In the letter, Vittal highlights the significant steps Airtel has already taken to protect users. Bharti Airtel became the first telecom operator in the world to introduce instant AI-based alerts for spam calls and SMS. These alerts warn customers the moment a suspicious interaction is detected, helping them avoid traps.

Airtel has also deployed systems capable of blocking known fraudulent links even if a user accidentally clicks on them reducing the chances of falling victim to phishing attacks.

However, Vittal acknowledges that artificial intelligence and network-level protections can only go so far when the root vulnerability lies in the user’s primary bank account being constantly exposed.

Why He Is Urging a “Safe Second Account”

The central message of the letter is a strong recommendation for customers to shift their daily digital payments to a “safe second account” through Airtel Payments Bank. Vittal explains that this bank operates differently from traditional banks:

It is designed primarily for payments.

Users only need to maintain a small balance in the account.

This balance still earns interest.

Most importantly, it isolates users’ main savings account from potential scams.

By exposing only a small, controlled balance to daily UPI and online transactions, customers significantly reduce the risk of losing large amounts of money if they fall prey to fraud.

Simple Three-Step Setup

The letter outlines how easy it is to open an Airtel Payments Bank account through the Airtel Thanks app. Users can complete Aadhaar and PAN verification, set an mPIN, add money, and begin using the account within minutes. For those who prefer offline methods, account top-ups can even be done at nearby Airtel Payments Bank retail points.

A Call to Act Before Something Goes Wrong

Vittal closes his letter by asking customers to take “a few minutes” to protect themselves. He reiterates that even the smallest oversight clicking a link or responding to the wrong message — can have damaging consequences. He also invites users to share suggestions on how Airtel can further improve its safety systems, signalling a continued commitment to consumer security.

With online fraud cases rising nationwide, Vittal’s direct communication marks a rare moment where the head of a major telecom operator steps in personally to advise customers. His message is clear: in a digital-first India, protecting one’s money starts with rethinking how we use our bank accounts.