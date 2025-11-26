iQOO 15 Launched in India: Price and Specs

iQOO 15, a new smartphone from iQOO has launched in India. The company has launched this phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC (system on chip). It packs a large battery with 7000mAh capacity. It has launched in two colours in the country. The phone has a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The Android phone is meant for performance, and it will be available soon in India. Let's check the complete list of specifications and price of the iQOO 15.









iQOO 15 Price in India

iQOO 15 will be available in two memory variants:

12GB+256GB = Rs 72,999

16GB+512GB = Rs 79,999

The phone gets an instant discount of Rs 7,000 with the select bank cards. This would lower the price of the phone to Rs 64,999 and Rs 71,999, respectively. It will go on sale via Amazon India starting December 1, 2025, at 12 PM for everyone. The phone is available in two colours including - Legend and Alpha Black colourways.

iQOO 15 Specifications in India

iQOO 15 comes with a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, 508 ppi pixel density, and 6000nits of local peak brightness. The phone also gets a 1Hz always-on-display feature as well. The phone ships on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The phone will get five years of Android updates, and seven years of security updates. The phone also ships with an anti-reflective film and wet finger control.

The phone will get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone has an AnTuTu score of 4.18 million points. There's an 8K VC cooling system with a heat dissipation area of 8000 square mm. There's also a new Monster Halo ambient lighting which has been placed under the rear camera module.

The iQOO 15 has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, 3.7x lossless zoom, and 10x zoom capabilities, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 1/2.76-inch sensor. For the iQOO 15, there's a 32MP selfie sensor at the front. The phone has a 7000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. It has IP68 + IP69 rating.