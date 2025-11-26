50000 Lost or Stolen Phones Recovered in India via Sanchar Saathi

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched the Sanchar Saathi platform in 2023 for the users in India. In October 2025, the DoT said that this platform has helped recover over 50,000 lost and stolen mobile handsets across India. Overall, more than 7 lakh phones have been recovered. Most of the phones have been recovered in Telangana and Karnataka, followed by Maharashtra. These recoveries are growing in numbers month over month as more citizens are becoming aware of the platform and its capabilities.









Ministry of Communications, in a release said, "With the help of this system, more than one handset is being recovered every minute across the country."

"Sanchar Saathi’s advanced technology prevents the misuse of blocked devices. when a SIM is inserted into a reported handset, the system triggers alerts to both the registered citizen and the relevant police station, enabling faster and more efficient recovery," the release added.

DoT has urged citizens to download the Sanchar Saathi app on their smartphones to not only report and block their lost/stolen mobile devices, but also to cross check genuineness of new/old devices that they intend to purchase.