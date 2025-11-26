Oakley Meta Glasses Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Oakley and Meta have collaborated to build out smart glasses for athletes and fitness lovers. While Ray-Ban Meta glasses are cool, athletes would love the Oakley Meta glasses a notch more. Oakley is known for designing and building some of the best eyewear for runners and athletes. This collaboration with Meta allows the company to also add smart technology to its glasses. Oakley Meta glasses were already available in the international markets, but now they are also available in India.









Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the Oakley Meta Glasses in India.

Oakley Meta Glasses Price in India

Oakley Meta Glasses have launched in India for a starting price of Rs 41,800. Oakley Meta Glasses are available for pre-orders now, and customers can purchase it starting December 1, 2025. It will be available on Sunglasshut.in and sunglass stores across the nation.

Oakley Meta Glasses Specifications in India

Oakley Meta Glasses come with a built-in camera, open-ear speakers, IPX4 water resistance, and more. The Oakley Meta HSTN comes with the next evolution of performance AI glasses. The glasses come with Ultra HD 3K video which will help in capturing life's moments completely hands-free. There are open-ear speakers on these glasses which will enable the user in enjoying playlists, podcasts, and more while staying aware of the surroundings.

The glasses can deliver about 8 hours of typical usage on a single charge and the best thing is that they support fast-charging. There's also a portable charging case included for on-the-go use. The glasses will seamlessly integrate with Garmin and Strava to track your fitness performance in real-time. There is hands-free voice interaction support, and Hindi language support for things such as UPI Lite payments and more.