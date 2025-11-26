Tariff Hike 2025: Vodafone Idea Prepaid Rs 509 Plan Now Costs Rs 548: Check Revised Benefits



Vodafone Idea (Vi) is continuing with the much-needed tariff hike, as the telco has increased the price of one of its affordable prepaid plans that offers voice, data, and SMS benefits with 84 days of validity. The Rs 509 prepaid plan has been revised to Rs 548, with added benefits. Let’s take a look at what has changed.

Also Read: Tariff Hike 2025: Vodafone Idea Prepaid Rs 1999 Plan Now Costs Rs 2249









What the Old Vi's Rs 509 Plan Offered

The Rs 509 plan previously offered unlimited voice calls, 1000 SMS, and either 6GB or 9GB of data (depending on the circle), with a validity of 84 days. Post-quota data usage was charged at 50 paise per MB. The effective cost of the plan was approximately Rs 6.05 per day. This plan has now been revised to Rs 548 while retaining the same validity.

Vodafone Idea's New Rs 548 Plan

The new Rs 548 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1000 SMS, and 7GB (1GB extra) or 10GB (1GB extra) of data, depending on the circle. The validity remains 84 days, and post-quota data usage continues to be charged at 50 paise per MB. After the revision, the effective cost of the plan is now around Rs 6.52 per day.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea CEO on Tariff Hike: We Will Kind of Wait and Watch

Conclusion

Regarding tariff hikes, Vi’s CEO said in a recent earnings call that the company “will kind of wait and watch.” However, Vi had already begun raising tariffs before that. With this latest revision, Vi’s 84-day voice-centric plan has become Rs 39 costlier, albeit with slightly increased data benefits. Customers can now expect to pay more for their prepaid plans.

This tariff revision follows reports from telecom industry executives and analysts who say rising component costs are threatening to slow the rapid expansion of India’s entry-level (sub-Rs 10,000) 5G smartphone market, raising concerns about affordability.