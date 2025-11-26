Tariff Hike 2025: Vodafone Idea Prepaid Rs 509 Plan Now Costs Rs 548: Check Revised Benefits

Reported by Kripa B 0

Vi increases the price of its popular 84-day prepaid plan, offering slightly more data but a higher daily cost.

Highlights

  • Vi hikes the Rs 509 prepaid plan to Rs 548.
  • Daily cost rises from Rs 6.05 to Rs 6.52.
  • Tariff increase comes amid rising smartphone component costs in India.

Follow Us

Tariff Hike 2025: Vodafone Idea Prepaid Rs 509 Plan Now Costs Rs 548: Check Revised Benefits
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is continuing with the much-needed tariff hike, as the telco has increased the price of one of its affordable prepaid plans that offers voice, data, and SMS benefits with 84 days of validity. The Rs 509 prepaid plan has been revised to Rs 548, with added benefits. Let’s take a look at what has changed.

Also Read: Tariff Hike 2025: Vodafone Idea Prepaid Rs 1999 Plan Now Costs Rs 2249




What the Old Vi's Rs 509 Plan Offered

The Rs 509 plan previously offered unlimited voice calls, 1000 SMS, and either 6GB or 9GB of data (depending on the circle), with a validity of 84 days. Post-quota data usage was charged at 50 paise per MB. The effective cost of the plan was approximately Rs 6.05 per day. This plan has now been revised to Rs 548 while retaining the same validity.

Vodafone Idea's New Rs 548 Plan

The new Rs 548 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1000 SMS, and 7GB (1GB extra) or 10GB (1GB extra) of data, depending on the circle. The validity remains 84 days, and post-quota data usage continues to be charged at 50 paise per MB. After the revision, the effective cost of the plan is now around Rs 6.52 per day.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea CEO on Tariff Hike: We Will Kind of Wait and Watch

Conclusion

Regarding tariff hikes, Vi’s CEO said in a recent earnings call that the company “will kind of wait and watch.” However, Vi had already begun raising tariffs before that. With this latest revision, Vi’s 84-day voice-centric plan has become Rs 39 costlier, albeit with slightly increased data benefits. Customers can now expect to pay more for their prepaid plans.

This tariff revision follows reports from telecom industry executives and analysts who say rising component costs are threatening to slow the rapid expansion of India’s entry-level (sub-Rs 10,000) 5G smartphone market, raising concerns about affordability.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Kunal Vashishtha :

Airtel is also a degraded company. I have been using fiber bb of airtel from last 10 months . Their…

Airtel Reiterates Tejas Gear Sub-Standard, Rejects Proximity Explanation: Report

Shaji Pappan :

Airtel is useless on moving train can't even open Google, only BSNL 700MHz works fine

Airtel 5G Delivers 257 Mbps on a Train Moving at…

Hakojidu :

Airtel is known for throwing spanner in any development of mobile network other than Itself. We have seen this many…

Tejas Networks Rejects Airtel’s Claims, Blames Tower Proximity for Interference:…

TheAndroidFreak :

Are you sure of Jio 5G customers? Their 4G customers will be pretty less in my opinion. Are you sure…

Airtel 5G Delivers 257 Mbps on a Train Moving at…

rahul_yadav :

Call 1503 customer care from your BSNL mobile. Every BSNL Zone have different process maybe in your zone MCA is…

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments