Reliance Jio’s Only 1GB Daily Data Plan Explained in Detail

Rs 209 plan now available exclusively on the MyJio app as Jio removes the Rs 249 prepaid pack from online platforms.

Highlights

  • The Rs 209 plan is exclusively available via the MyJio app under Affordable Packs.
  • Jio removes the Rs 249 plan from MyJio and Jio.com, though retailers still offer it offline.
  • Rs 799 and Rs 189 packs remain as other affordable options with bundled OTT benefits.

Reliance Jio has streamlined its prepaid portfolio, leaving the Rs 209 pack as its only plan offering 1GB of daily data. The pack, however, is not listed on Jio.com and is available exclusively through the MyJio app. Users can find it under the Value Plans category in the Affordable Packs section.

Jio Rs 209 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 209 prepaid plan provides 1GB of high-speed data per day, amounting to a total of 22GB over its 22-day validity. The pack also includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and access to JioTV and JioAICloud storage as part of the bundled OTT benefits. Once the daily high-speed quota is exhausted, data speeds drop to 64 Kbps for the remainder of the day.

Offline Availability of Rs 249 Plan

This development follows earlier reports indicating that Jio quietly removed its entry-level Rs 249 plan—offering 1GB per day for 28 days—from both MyJio and Jio.com. Despite being delisted online, the Rs 249 pack is reportedly available at retail outlets. You can read more about this in the story linked below.

Other Affordable Jio Prepaid Packs

Other affordable packs offered by Jio include the Rs 799 pack (unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB/day totalling 126GB with 84 days of validity) and the Rs 189 pack (unlimited voice, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data with 28 days of validity). Both packs offer JioTV and JioAICloud subscription benefits, along with unlimited data at reduced speeds of 64 Kbps after high-speed data is exhausted.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

