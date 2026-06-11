OnePlus 15 to get AirDrop feature via Quick Share

Apple’s AirDrop feature is now making its way to Android phones. Prominent smartphone makers like Samsung and Google, who already offer the AirDrop feature via Quickshare. Following the footsteps of Google and Samsung, OnePlus is now gearing up to add this feature through an update to its current flagship phone, the OnePlus 15.

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Key Highlights Apple's AirDrop-like file sharing experience is coming to Android phones.

Samsung and Google already offer similar functionality through Quick Share.

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to introduce this capability on its devices.

The feature is expected to arrive via a software update.

Also Read: OnePlus Turbo 6X Series China Launch Confirmed for June 10

OnePlus 15 To Get The AirDrop Feature Added To Quick Share

Quick Share is among the trusted and most used data-transfer apps introduced back in 2020. Later in 2024, Korean giant Samsung and California giant Google partnered together to enhance the sharing capabilities and worked on making data transfer seamless between Android, Chromebook, and Windows devices.

The Quick Share app quickly gained popularity among users, after which it got some new features like sharing through QR code, Private Sharing, and Cloud Sharing. Later in November 2025, cupertino giant’s inspired AirDrop-like feature was introduced alongside the Google Pixel 10 launch. As the AirDrop feature was announced, many smartphone makers took an interest in integrating the app, including OnePlus, which increased the list of mobile phone makers showing interest in using Quick Share and the AirDrop feature to transfer files more seamlessly between devices.

Google took the spotlight, announcing the Chinese mobile phone maker’s flagship joining the list of Android devices getting support for AirDrop through the QuickShare app.

As we mentioned above, it’s not limited only to Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. But infact the other manufacturers like Oppo and Vivo are also adding the AirDrop feature via Quick Share, making it easier to transfer data as easily as Apple’s environment within the Android ecosystem.

Also Read: Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15 5G: Which Phone Should You Buy

The new AirDrop feature is not only limited to a single operating system, but also the transfer will be seamless between both Android and Apple ecosystems, giving users easy access to transfer data to any type of phone without relying on any sort of the third party-application.

The only disappointing factor here is that OnePlus is only considering adding this feature to its most expensive flagship, the OnePlus 15, and skipping all other models, including the R series flagships or previous year flagships like the OnePlus 13 series, which is just a slide-trimmed-down version of the flagship.

We hope that after the OnePlus 15 release, the smartphone maker will consider the access to AirDrop via Quick Share to other flagship models too.