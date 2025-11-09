Tariff Hike 2025: Vodafone Idea Prepaid Rs 1999 Plan Now Costs Rs 2249 — Here’s What Changes



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has joined other Indian telecom operators in raising service tariffs in 2025 — a move the company has often said is necessary, as current rates are unsustainable. As previously reported by TelecomTalk, Vodafone Idea offers over 100 prepaid plans to customers. Now, the telco has increased the price of one of its annual plans that offers voice, data, and SMS benefits. The Rs 1,999 prepaid plan has been revised to Rs 2,249, with added benefits. Let’s take a look at what has changed.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1,999 Plan

The Rs 1,999 plan previously offered unlimited voice calls, 3,600 SMS, and either 24GB or 36GB of data (depending on the circle), with a validity of 365 days. Post-quota data usage was charged at 50 paise per MB. The effective cost of the plan was approximately Rs 5.40 per day. This plan has now been revised to Rs 2,249 while retaining the same validity.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2,249 Plan

The new Rs 2,249 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 3,600 SMS, and 30GB (6GB extra) or 40GB (4GB extra) of data, depending on the circle. The validity remains 365 days, and post-quota data usage continues to be charged at 50 paise per MB. After the revision, the effective cost of the plan is now around Rs 6.16 per day

Circles with 30GB Data:

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

Circles with 40GB Data:

Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, North East, and Odisha.

Conclusion

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 2,249 plan now aligns with Airtel’s Rs 2,249 annual plan, which also offers unlimited voice calls, 3,600 SMS, and 30GB of data with 365 days of validity. Airtel’s plan includes additional benefits such as Perplexity Pro AI and free HelloTunes.

With this revision, Vi’s annual voice-centric plan has become Rs 250 costlier, albeit with slightly increased data benefits. Customers can now expect to pay more for their yearly prepaid plans.

