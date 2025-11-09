Tariff Hike 2025: Airtel’s Entry-Level Unlimited Plan Now Starts at Rs 199

Airtel discontinues its Rs 189 prepaid plan, making the Rs 199 Truly Unlimited pack as the new entry-level option with added benefits.

Highlights

  • Airtel discontinues the Rs 189 Truly Unlimited plan.
  • New entry-level Truly Unlimited plan now starts at Rs 199.
  • Rs 199 plan includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data for 28 days.

Tariff Hike 2025: Airtel's Entry-Level Unlimited Plan Now Starts at Rs 199
Bharti Airtel's Truly Unlimited plans offer unlimited voice and SMS benefits for prepaid users. These plans are available in data-centric, voice-centric, and voice-and-SMS-only variants to cater to the needs of different types of users. Until recently, the Truly Unlimited plan for prepaid users started at Rs 189, but now Airtel’s Truly Unlimited offering begins at Rs 199.

Airtel Rs 199 Truly Unlimited Plan

The Airtel Rs 199 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data with a validity of 28 days. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Airtel Rewards include Airtel Hellotunes (set any one tune every 30 days for free) and a Perplexity Pro AI subscription worth Rs 17,000 for 12 months. The next available plan for prepaid users is the Rs 219 plan.

Airtel Rs 189 Truly Unlimited Plan Discontinued

The Airtel Rs 189 plan was available until recently, but as of this writing, it is no longer available for recharge and appears to have been phased out. This makes the Rs 199 plan the new entry-level tariff. These plans were designed for users who primarily relied on voice services and needed only minimal data for service activation while keeping data usage off most of the time.

With the discontinuation of the Rs 189 plan, Airtel has streamlined its prepaid offerings to start at Rs 199. The revised Truly Unlimited plan ensures better value and added digital benefits for users.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

