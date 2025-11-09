Bharti Airtel has expanded its voice-centric prepaid portfolio to cater to users who value calling benefits over data-heavy packs. These plans primarily target secondary SIM users, senior citizens, and customers seeking long validity with light data usage offering flexibility along with digital perks like Perplexity Pro AI and Hello Tunes.

Airtel Voice + Data Prepaid Plans

For subscribers who prefer some data along with unlimited calling, Airtel provides the following prepaid plans:









1. Airtel Rs 199 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data with a validity of 28 days. Post data quota, usage is charged at 50p/MB. Airtel Rewards: Access to the Airtel Xstream App for free content, Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months, and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

2. Airtel Rs 219 Plan: Includes unlimited voice, 300 SMS, and 3GB data with 28 days validity. Post data usage is billed at 50p/MB.

Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access, Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months, and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

3. Airtel Rs 489 Plan: Provides unlimited voice, 600 SMS, and 6GB data valid for 77 days, with post-quota data charged at 50p/MB. Airtel Rewards: Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

4. Airtel Rs 548 Plan: Offers unlimited calls, 900 SMS, and 7GB data for 84 days. Post data usage costs 50p/MB.

Airtel Rewards: Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

5. Airtel Rs 2249 Plan: A year-long plan with unlimited voice, 3,600 SMS, and 30GB data, valid for 365 days. Data post-quota is charged at 50p/MB. Airtel Rewards: Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

Airtel Voice-Only Plans Nov 2025

For users who do not require data benefits, Airtel’s voice-only plans provide extended validity and unlimited calling benefits:

1. Airtel Rs 469 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS, valid for 84 days. Airtel Rewards: Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

2. Airtel Rs 1849 Plan: A 365-day validity plan with unlimited voice and 3,600 SMS. Airtel Rewards: Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

With seven distinct plans spanning short and long validity cycles, Bharti Airtel’s renewed focus on voice-centric users signals a retention-driven strategy. The inclusion of digital perks such as Perplexity Pro AI reflects how Airtel continues to integrate smart value additions even in its traditional prepaid segment.