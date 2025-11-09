Bharti Airtel Voice-Centric Prepaid Plans: Full List, Validity, and Benefits Explained

Reported by Tarun P K 0

Bharti Airtel now offers seven prepaid plans focused on calling benefits, targeting users who prefer long validity and minimal data usage. Plans include free Perplexity Pro AI access and Hello Tunes.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel now offers seven prepaid plans focused on calling benefits over heavy data usage
  • Designed for light data users, senior citizens, and secondary SIM holders who prioritize long validity and calling benefits.
  • Combines long validity, affordable pricing, and value-added digital services for non-heavy data users.

Follow Us

bharti airtel voice centric prepaid plans explainedBharti Airtel has expanded its voice-centric prepaid portfolio to cater to users who value calling benefits over data-heavy packs. These plans primarily target secondary SIM users, senior citizens, and customers seeking long validity with light data usage offering flexibility along with digital perks like Perplexity Pro AI and Hello Tunes.

Airtel Voice + Data Prepaid Plans

For subscribers who prefer some data along with unlimited calling, Airtel provides the following prepaid plans:




1. Airtel Rs 199 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data with a validity of 28 days. Post data quota, usage is charged at 50p/MB. Airtel Rewards: Access to the Airtel Xstream App for free content, Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months, and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

2. Airtel Rs 219 Plan: Includes unlimited voice, 300 SMS, and 3GB data with 28 days validity. Post data usage is billed at 50p/MB.
Airtel Rewards: Airtel Xstream App access, Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months, and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

3. Airtel Rs 489 Plan: Provides unlimited voice, 600 SMS, and 6GB data valid for 77 days, with post-quota data charged at 50p/MB. Airtel Rewards: Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

Also Read: Airtel and DoT Expand 4G Connectivity Across Rural India Under Digital Bharat Nidhi Initiative

4. Airtel Rs 548 Plan: Offers unlimited calls, 900 SMS, and 7GB data for 84 days. Post data usage costs 50p/MB.
Airtel Rewards: Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

5. Airtel Rs 2249 Plan: A year-long plan with unlimited voice, 3,600 SMS, and 30GB data, valid for 365 days. Data post-quota is charged at 50p/MB. Airtel Rewards: Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

Airtel Voice-Only Plans Nov 2025

For users who do not require data benefits, Airtel’s voice-only plans provide extended validity and unlimited calling benefits:

1. Airtel Rs 469 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS, valid for 84 days. Airtel Rewards: Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

2. Airtel Rs 1849 Plan: A 365-day validity plan with unlimited voice and 3,600 SMS. Airtel Rewards: Perplexity Pro AI for 12 months and Free Hello Tunes (one tune for 30 days).

With seven distinct plans spanning short and long validity cycles, Bharti Airtel’s renewed focus on voice-centric users signals a retention-driven strategy. The inclusion of digital perks such as Perplexity Pro AI reflects how Airtel continues to integrate smart value additions even in its traditional prepaid segment.

Reported By

Founder, Editor-in-Chief

Tarun PK is the founder of TelecomTalk, delivering trusted telecom news since 2008 with focus on networks, broadband and innovation.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Vroom :

What about postpaid services? Are they not given this benefit?

Jio Launches ICR Plans with BSNL Network for Madhya Pradesh…

Truth Teller :

So new way of monetization and help BSNL so the question of Jio using BSNL network for long without paying…

Jio Launches ICR Plans with BSNL Network for Madhya Pradesh…

KRISHNENDU MAJI :

Only good incase of remote location or urgency where there is absolutely zero network available from jio. Otherwise for regular…

Jio Launches ICR Plans with BSNL Network for Madhya Pradesh…

TheAndroidFreak :

These are strong circles for Airtel. Obviously, they have invested a lot in backhaul and you will see at least…

Airtel Begins Transition to 5G-Advanced, Dual-Mode Network Live in 13…

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see by 2028. If this fundraiser is done, them I can see turn around for Vi by 2028. Vi…

Vodafone Idea Plans to Extend 5G Coverage to More Cities,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments