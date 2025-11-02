Tariff Hike 2025: BSNL Reduces Validity of Multiple Prepaid Plans

Reported by Kripa B 0

The state-owned telecom operator revises prepaid plan validity periods, signaling a silent but significant tariff hike for customers.

  • The Rs 997, Rs 897, and Rs 599 plans see validity cuts of up to 15 days.
  • Lower-priced plans like Rs 197 and Rs 147 also see reduced benefits.
  • The Rs 1499 plan now offers 36 days less validity but slightly more data.

Tariff Hike 2025: BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs 897 Prepaid Plan
In a revamp of its tariff plans, Indian state-owned telecommunications company BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has revised the validity of several prepaid plans, signalling a significant tariff hike. BSNL has reduced the validity of its plans without changing the MRP. Let's take a look at the plans that have undergone revisions.

1. BSNL Rs 1499 Plan Voucher

BSNL's revised Rs 1499 plan voucher now offers unlimited voice calls and unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 32GB (previously 24GB) and a validity of 300 days (previously 336 days). This means the new plan offers 36 days less validity but provides a small increase in data benefits.

2. BSNL Rs 997 Prepaid Plan

The revised Rs 997 plan voucher now includes unlimited voice calls (Local/STD/roaming, including Mumbai and Delhi), unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2GB/day, and 100 SMS/day for 150 days. Previously, the plan offered the same benefits with 160 days of validity, meaning a reduction of 10 days at the same price.

3. BSNL Rs 897 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 897 plan voucher now offers unlimited voice calling, unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 24GB, and 100 SMS/day, with a validity of 165 days in Home LSA and national roaming (including Mumbai and Delhi).

Earlier, the plan offered 90GB data with 180 days of validity. Thus, both data benefits (reduced by 66GB) and validity (reduced by 15 days) have been cut.

4. BSNL Rs 599 Prepaid Recharge

BSNL's WFH Rs 599 STV offers unlimited free voice calls in home and national roaming (including the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai), unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 3GB/day, and 100 SMS/day, with a validity of 70 days. Previously, the plan offered 84 days of validity, a reduction of 14 days at the same price.

5. BSNL Rs 439 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 439 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls (Local/STD) to any network in Home LSA and national roaming (including the MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi), along with 300 SMS and a validity of 80 days (previously 90 days).

6. BSNL Rs 319 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 319 plan includes unlimited voice calls (Local/STD) to any network in Home LSA and national roaming (including the MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi), 300 SMS, and unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 10GB, with a validity of 60 days (previously 65 days).

7. BSNL Rs 197 Prepaid Plan Voucher

BSNL's Rs 197 prepaid plan now offers 300 minutes of voice calls, unlimited data (speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 4GB), and 100 SMS with a validity of 48 days. Previously, the plan offered 54 days of validity.

8. BSNL Rs 147 Prepaid STV

The Rs 147 STV now includes unlimited voice calls (Local/STD/Roaming) and unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 5GB (previously 10GB), with a validity of 25 days.

Plans and benefits may vary by circle. Please check the BSNL Selfcare app or the official BSNL website for applicable details.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

