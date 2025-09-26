BSNL Launches New Rs 225 Prepaid Plan with 30-Day Validity



It appears that state-owned BSNL is preparing to launch its 'Swadeshi' 4G network by introducing new plans and revising existing ones. We recently observed changes to certain BSNL plans, and now the operator has introduced a new Rs 225 plan alongside the existing Rs 228 and Rs 199 recharge vouchers.

BSNL Rs 225 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Rs 225 plan offers users unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited data with speed restricted to 40 Kbps after 2.5GB per day, and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 30 days.

Other BSNL Plans in Similar Price Range

Other BSNL plans offering similar benefits at a comparable price include:

Rs 229: 2GB/day (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 1 Month validity

Rs 228: 2GB/day (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 1 Month validity

Rs 199: 2GB/day (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 Days validity

BSNL Voice and Data Plans

Other BSNL plans offering voice and data include:

Rs 2399: 2GB/day (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 365 days validity

Rs 1999: 1.5GB/day (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 330 days validity

Rs 997: 2GB/day (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 160 days validity

Rs 599: 3GB/day, unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity

Rs 347: 2GB/day (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 50 days validity

Rs 299: 3GB/day, unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 30 days validity

Rs 247: Talk value of Rs 10, 50GB, unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 30 days validity

Rs 239: Talk value of Rs 10, 2GB/day (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 1 month validity

Rs 197: 4GB (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), 300 mins local/STD, 100 SMS, 54 days validity

Rs 153: 1GB/day, unlimited local/STD calls, 100 SMS/day, 25 days validity

Rs 147: 10GB (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), unlimited local/STD calls, 25 days validity

PM to Launch BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G network on September 27, marking India's entry into a coveted league of nations that produce and manufacture telecom equipment, according to a PTI report dated September 26, 2025.

The network, described as cloud-based and future-ready, can be seamlessly upgraded to 5G, according to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

BSNL's 4G stack will be rolled out on September 27 across close to 98,000 sites in the country, the minister reportedly said, adding that simultaneous launch will happen across multiple states, alongside.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the network in Jharsuguda, Odisha, while Scindia will be present for the launch in Guwahati.

"This is a new era for the telecom sector, an era where India has entered into the domain of top countries, which produce and manufacture telecom equipment, which includes Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, China...India is now the fifth country," Scindia was quoted as saying.

In addition, the PM will unveil India's 100 percent 4G saturation network under the Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative, which has connected around 29,000–30,000 villages in a mission-mode project, strengthening digital infrastructure in rural areas.

Plans and benefits may vary by circle; kindly check the BSNL Selfcare app or website for applicable benefits.