BSNL Soft Launches 4G Services in Delhi via Partner Network:…



State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday announced the soft launch of its 4G services in the national capital, leveraging a partner network for last-mile connectivity. The 4G services will be available to users through a partner's network access arrangement, BSNL said in a statement, according to a PTI report dated August 15, 2025.

BSNL 4G Launch in Delhi

The services, available on compatible 4G devices with BSNL SIMs, are being offered under a "4G-as-a-service" model. This arrangement enables citywide coverage immediately, while the company continues to roll out its own indigenous 4G network nationwide. Customers can obtain SIM cards and complete eKYC formalities at BSNL and MTNL customer service centres, as well as authorised retailers.

Immediate Coverage, Indigenous Build Underway

"The Delhi soft launch is delivered as a 4G-as-a-service through a partner's network access arrangement that provides last-mile radio coverage on compatible 4G devices, with BSNL SIMs. This approach complements BSNL's nationwide 4G build under its indigenous rollout programme," the company reportedly said.

"Starting today, new BSNL customers in Delhi can switch on dependable BSNL 4G for voice and high-speed data. We're using the 4G-as-a-service model to ensure citywide coverage immediately, while building parrallely our own indigenous network," BSNL CMD A Robert J Ravi was quoted as saying.

Nationwide 4G Investment and Expansion Plans

BSNL had rolled out 4G services nationwide last year with an investment of Rs 25,000 crore, installing one lakh mobile towers. The project's telecom equipment supply was led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a C-DoT-led consortium.

The company has announced plans to invest an additional Rs 47,000 crore to enhance its telecom infrastructure in the coming years.