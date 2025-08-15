CtrlS Launches Greenfield Datacenter in Kolkata with 16MW Initial Capacity



CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia's Rated-4 datacenter operator, has inaugurated its first greenfield facility in Kolkata. Located at Bengal Silicon Valley, New Town, the state-of-the-art campus is the first Rated-4 datacenter in eastern India and part of a Rs 2,200-crore investment aimed at creating the region's most advanced datacenter ecosystem, the company announced on August 12, 2025.

Also Read: CtrlS to Invest Rs 500 Crore in Greenfield AI-Ready Data Centre Development in Bhopal

First Phase of DC1 Launch

The facility, named Kolkata-DC1, with an initial IT load capacity of 16MW, forms the first phase of a four-phase expansion plan that will scale to over 60MW. Purpose-built for hyperscale efficiency, AI workloads, and seamless scalability, it is expected to meet growing demand from enterprises, government agencies and hyperscalers.

Built to LEED Platinum

Designed to LEED Platinum standards, the datacenter incorporates energy-efficient cooling systems, high-density rack capability, and dual power sources with N+N active feeds. It offers a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.40, carrier-neutral connectivity with four fiber entry points, and access to multiple ISPs, cloud providers and internet exchanges.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters Unveils 125 MWp Captive Solar Farm in India

Strategic Location for Connectivity

According to the company, the campus complies with Seismic Zone 3 standards, features a nine-zone security architecture, and is positioned to benefit from the upcoming Digha subsea cable landing station in 2026, which will provide faster and more localized international connectivity.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters, said the launch marks a significant step towards democratizing world-class datacenter infrastructure across India. "Eastern India is on the cusp of a digital leap, and with the state's visionary policies, we're confident it will emerge as a key hub for innovation and growth," he said.

Kallol Sen, EVP and Regional CEO (Kolkata), highlighted Kolkata's strategic location as a gateway to eastern and northeastern India as well as neighbouring countries, backed by a strong talent pool and supportive government policies.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters to Establish New 600 MW Datacenter Park Near Hyderabad

CtrlS Datacenters

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, which began its operations in 2007, operates 15 datacenters across eight key markets. The company has announced its plans to explore new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with Thailand being the first international market foray.