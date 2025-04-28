CtrlS to Invest Rs 500 Crore in Greenfield AI-Ready Data Centre Development in Bhopal



CtrlS Datacenters has announced the virtual groundbreaking of its greenfield AI-Ready data centre in Bhopal. The event took place during the Tech Growth Conclave 2025 on April 27 in Indore. The construction of the new facility, covering a 5-acre land parcel allotted by the Madhya Pradesh government in Badwai IT Park, will involve an investment of Rs 500 crore and is projected to generate around 200 jobs during its phased development.

CtrlS Bhopal Facility

"This strategic investment will boost the region's digital ecosystem by supporting high-performance cloud computing, AI, and data processing applications," the company said in a statement on Monday, April 28, 2025.

According to the CtrlS, the establishment of data center strategically aligns with Madhya Pradesh's policy framework, including the IT, ITeS and ESDM Investment Promotion Policy 2023, offering up to a 25 percent capital expenditure subsidy and the Global Capability Centers Policy 2025, targeting over 50 global tech centers.

The Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters said, "Our upcoming datacenter is designed not only for today's needs but also as a foundation for future technologies that will drive enterprise innovation and elevate the State's digital capabilities."

AI-Ready Facility

The AI-ready data center will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced cooling and security systems, the company said, adding that at full capacity, the data center is projected to generate an annual State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) of Rs 7.5 crore and a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) of Rs 7.5 crore.

CtrlS Launches Datacenter Park in Chennai

Earlier in February 2025, the company launched its data centre park in Chennai, located in the Ambattur Industrial Estate. According to industry estimates, the city's data centre capacity is expected to double by 2026, with ongoing projects set to add 2.6 million square feet (134 MW) by 2026 and an additional 2.5 million square feet (130 MW) planned for 2027–2028. As of June 2024, Chennai's operational data centre capacity stood at 108 MW, the company noted.

The data centre park features two data centre buildings with a total IT load capacity of 72 MW and earthquake resistance up to 7.5 on the Richter scale. The facility is also flood-resistant, situated 14 metres above sea level, with an additional 2.2 metres of campus elevation.

With a direct investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore and an indirect investment of roughly Rs 50,000 crore, the initiative is set to create 500 direct and 9,000 indirect jobs.

CtrlS Datacenters

CtrlS Datacenters has a nationwide presence with 250 MW (IT Load) of combined data center capacity across key tier-1 markets, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Noida, and Kolkata.

The company also operates Edge data center facilities in tier-2 markets such as Patna and Lucknow, with further expansions planned in these markets along with GIFT City (Ahmedabad), Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati, according to the official release.