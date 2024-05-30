CtrlS Datacenters Launches AI-Ready Facility in Hyderabad



CtrlS Datacenters, Asia's Rated-4 data center operator, has launched its new AI-ready datacenter – Hyderabad DC3, located in the financial district of Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The company unveiled this third facility in April 2024, as reported by TelecomTalk. CtrlS said it has invested over Rs 500 crore in this facility, which has approximately 1,300 rack capacity.

Hyderabad DC3

Spanning 1.34 lakh sq. ft of built-up area with a 13 MW IT load capacity, Hyderabad DC3 is a ground +5-storey facility aiming for LEED Platinum certification by leveraging renewable energy and advanced water recycling, among other sustainable initiatives, CtrlS announced. It complies with seismic zone 2 standards and features advanced cooling systems for optimal performance.

CtrlS Datacenters claims that it is the first and only Google Cloud Partner Interconnect provider in Hyderabad, and its facility DC3 provides access to major Internet Exchange (IX) providers via the IX Connect portfolio.

Commenting on the launch, CtrlS Datacenters said, "Hyderabad is one of the major data centre hubs in the country, with growing demand from enterprises and cloud service providers. The city is one of the most preferred locations for hosting disaster recovery services, owing to its seismic zone-2 status."

"Having established large campuses in Mumbai and Chennai, Hyderabad too holds a lot of prominence in the company’s overall growth plans. We have made significant strides in the past and are well on track to create over 1GW capacity in the near future," CtrlS added.

Expansion Plans and Nationwide Footprint

With the launch of DC3, CtrlS Datacenters now operates three facilities in Hyderabad – one in HITEC City and two in the Gachibowli financial district. The company has a nationwide footprint of 250 MW of data centre capacity in tier-1 markets such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Noida, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

CtrlS Datacenters also operates Edge data centre facilities in tier-2 markets such as Patna and Lucknow.