CtrlS Datacenters Breaks Ground for Data Center in GIFT City, Gujarat

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

CtrlS Datacenters announces the groundbreaking of a data center in GIFT City, Gujarat, with a substantial investment and job creation plan. With this, Gujarat will be getting its first Rated-4 datacenter with a comprehensive managed services portfolio.

Highlights

  • Rs 250 crore investment and 1,000 job creation in multiple phases.
  • Gujarat's inaugural Rated-4 datacenter with comprehensive managed services.
  • Located strategically in GIFT City to serve major business clusters.

Follow Us

CtrlS Breaks Ground on GIFT City Datacenter at Gandhinagar, Gujarat
CtrlS Datacenters announced today the groundbreaking for its Greenfield data center in GIFT City, Gujarat. Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, laid the foundation stone for the facility in a ceremony. The company plans to invest over Rs 250 crore and create 1,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly, in the ecosystem in multiple phases, as per the company's official release.

Also Read: CtrlS to Set Up 10 MW Edge Datacenter in Uttarakhand

Gujarat's First Rated-4 Datacenter

The official statement noted that CtrlS Datacenters has been selected after careful evaluation, based on its ability to develop an ecosystem. With this, Gujarat will be getting its first Rated-4 datacenter with a comprehensive managed services portfolio.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters, said, "The State of Gujarat is one of the fastest-growing economic hubs in India, making it a strategic destination for CtrlS' ongoing expansion. We are excited to bring our expertise to the state. Located in GIFT City, the datacenter will be easily accessible to all major clusters of the state. GIFT City is a global financial hub and home to several large international and national BFSI companies and is an ideal location for us."

"CtrlS Gandhinagar 1 DC will serve as an integral part of the larger digital infrastructure ecosystem, enabling the digital growth needs and aspirations of BFSI and other industries in the region," he added.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters Expands Footprint With New Greenfield Edge Datacenter in Odisha

CtrlS Datacenters' Expansion

CtrlS Datacenters' entry and expansion into the state are expected to significantly enhance the digital infrastructure ecosystem in the region, as it serves as a hub for various financial activities, including offshore banking, capital markets, offshore asset management, offshore insurance, ancillary services, IT, ITeS, and BPO services.

Additionally, CtrlS Datacenters will leverage its group company Cloud4C's managed services to benefit financial institutions operating in GIFT City.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters Announces USD 2 Billion Investment Plan for Expansion and Sustainability

As reported by TelecomTalk, the company recently unveiled a USD 2 billion investment plan, focusing on three strategic areas over the next six years: Expanding hyperscale data centers tailored for AI and cloud workloads, Achieving Net Zero, and Strengthening team capabilities.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Jatinder Pal Singh :

Bsnl 4g live in Kurukshetra, Haryana on 22/12/2023Only internet working Calls not working

BSNL is Providing 99% of SBI Branches in India with…

Krishn :

Yes jio 4G is unusable. Here I can use jio only because it's 5G is available.

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Krishn :

I too thought once to shift in Vi but customer care team confirmed that queueing of plan is not allowed…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

. :

jio is actually called the snails network

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

rahul_yadav :

Choose a Telecom Operator that best in your area or where you spend most of your time, as no operator…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments