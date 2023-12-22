CtrlS Datacenters Breaks Ground for Data Center in GIFT City, Gujarat



CtrlS Datacenters announced today the groundbreaking for its Greenfield data center in GIFT City, Gujarat. Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, laid the foundation stone for the facility in a ceremony. The company plans to invest over Rs 250 crore and create 1,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly, in the ecosystem in multiple phases, as per the company's official release.

Also Read: CtrlS to Set Up 10 MW Edge Datacenter in Uttarakhand

Gujarat's First Rated-4 Datacenter

The official statement noted that CtrlS Datacenters has been selected after careful evaluation, based on its ability to develop an ecosystem. With this, Gujarat will be getting its first Rated-4 datacenter with a comprehensive managed services portfolio.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters, said, "The State of Gujarat is one of the fastest-growing economic hubs in India, making it a strategic destination for CtrlS' ongoing expansion. We are excited to bring our expertise to the state. Located in GIFT City, the datacenter will be easily accessible to all major clusters of the state. GIFT City is a global financial hub and home to several large international and national BFSI companies and is an ideal location for us."

"CtrlS Gandhinagar 1 DC will serve as an integral part of the larger digital infrastructure ecosystem, enabling the digital growth needs and aspirations of BFSI and other industries in the region," he added.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters Expands Footprint With New Greenfield Edge Datacenter in Odisha

CtrlS Datacenters' Expansion

CtrlS Datacenters' entry and expansion into the state are expected to significantly enhance the digital infrastructure ecosystem in the region, as it serves as a hub for various financial activities, including offshore banking, capital markets, offshore asset management, offshore insurance, ancillary services, IT, ITeS, and BPO services.

Additionally, CtrlS Datacenters will leverage its group company Cloud4C's managed services to benefit financial institutions operating in GIFT City.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters Announces USD 2 Billion Investment Plan for Expansion and Sustainability

As reported by TelecomTalk, the company recently unveiled a USD 2 billion investment plan, focusing on three strategic areas over the next six years: Expanding hyperscale data centers tailored for AI and cloud workloads, Achieving Net Zero, and Strengthening team capabilities.